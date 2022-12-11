Credit Suisse Group Lowers Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Price Target to €15.20

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €15.30 ($16.11) to €15.20 ($16.00) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Danske raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €18.50 ($19.47) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.48.

Shares of FOJCY opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $6.42.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

