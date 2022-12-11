Credit Suisse Group Trims FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Target Price to $18.00

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FREY. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of FREYR Battery and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FREYR Battery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of FREY stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FREYR Battery by 15.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in FREYR Battery by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FREYR Battery by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in FREYR Battery by 1.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

