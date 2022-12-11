Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) versus Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Financial Comparison

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Point Energy and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Antero Resources 0 4 7 1 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus target price of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 138.91%. Antero Resources has a consensus target price of $47.09, indicating a potential upside of 48.04%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Antero Resources.

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Antero Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $2.56 billion 1.42 $1.89 billion $2.84 2.30 Antero Resources $4.62 billion 2.07 -$186.90 million $6.16 5.16

Crescent Point Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antero Resources. Crescent Point Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy 48.44% 14.13% 9.07% Antero Resources 27.79% 26.13% 11.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Crescent Point Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. The company also owned and operated 494 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 21 compressor stations. It had estimated proved reserves of 17.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 10.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 718 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 501 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 36 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.