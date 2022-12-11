Critical Contrast: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Greenpro Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 5.68 -$1.54 million N/A N/A Greenpro Capital $2.95 million 3.07 -$14.35 million ($1.11) -1.04

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenpro Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MGT Capital Investments and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -2,045.69% -326.62% -755.96% Greenpro Capital -111.58% -18.32% -15.35%

Summary

Greenpro Capital beats MGT Capital Investments on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc., a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned 430 Antminer S17 pro bitcoin miners, as well as 35 Antminer S19 pro miners. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

