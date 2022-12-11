DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SentinelOne in a report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.30). The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on S. Citigroup cut their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.84.

Shares of S opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.57. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,166,000 after buying an additional 804,196 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 234.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after buying an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,120 shares of company stock worth $648,176. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

