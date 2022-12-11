DataHighway Price Reaches $3.62 on Major Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $115.79 million and $245,555.76 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DataHighway has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $3.62 or 0.00021125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,137 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.73122636 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $279,663.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

