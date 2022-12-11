Davidson Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 479.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 456,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,422,000 after acquiring an additional 377,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $172.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $272.00.

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,740 shares of company stock valued at $30,748,906. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

