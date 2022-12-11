Davidson Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $539.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $529.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

