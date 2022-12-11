DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0681

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 55.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $204.11 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00125462 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00227596 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00047615 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00057251 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000764 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,773,767 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

