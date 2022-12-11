DeFiChain (DFI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.32 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $245.12 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $933.61 or 0.05452909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00509293 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.93 or 0.30175861 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

