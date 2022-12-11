DEI (DEI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,300.02

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. DEI has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $27,300.02 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00002143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00447926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001218 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018453 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

