Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€92.00” Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($96.84) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($68.95) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

Gerresheimer stock opened at €63.40 ($66.74) on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €46.66 ($49.12) and a 52-week high of €87.25 ($91.84). The company’s 50 day moving average is €62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 22.01.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

