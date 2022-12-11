Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 560 ($6.83) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($8.05) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.46) target price on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.80) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 605 ($7.38).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 542.50 ($6.62) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 354.10 ($4.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 571.80 ($6.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company has a market cap of £69.85 billion and a PE ratio of 559.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 514.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 486.31.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

