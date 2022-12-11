Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$190.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.37 million.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 0.2 %

APPS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.