DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DLH in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DLH by 16.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 22.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

