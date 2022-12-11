Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.72–$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $306.00 million-$307.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.53 million. Domo also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.11)-($0.07) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domo from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Trading Up 17.9 %

DOMO stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. 997,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,792. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. Domo has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $57.41.

Insider Activity at Domo

Institutional Trading of Domo

In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $95,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $95,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,905,738.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,215 shares of company stock worth $1,799,315 in the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,802 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Domo in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 84.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Domo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 31,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.