Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.11)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $77.0-$78.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.35 million. Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.72–$0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domo from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

DOMO traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $17.56. 997,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,792. Domo has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16.

In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $644,141.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $644,141.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,687.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,215 shares of company stock worth $1,799,315. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,932,000 after acquiring an additional 783,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after buying an additional 716,379 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in Domo by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after buying an additional 503,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domo by 2,362.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after buying an additional 283,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Domo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after buying an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

