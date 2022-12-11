dYdX (DYDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.10 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. dYdX has a market cap of $90.16 million and $27.10 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00009435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dYdX has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

