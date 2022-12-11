EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0755 on Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded down 32.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $22.64 million and $10,914.23 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EAC has traded down 42.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00449636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021780 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001215 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018432 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.11096468 USD and is down -13.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,951.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

