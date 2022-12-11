East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. East West Bancorp makes up about 2.2% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.06% of East West Bancorp worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 65.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 335,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.