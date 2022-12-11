Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.70 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.01. 6,135,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,965. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.21.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,800 shares of company stock worth $7,032,499. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 2,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

