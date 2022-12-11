Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Position Cut by Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,113 shares during the period. Elastic accounts for 8.2% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of Elastic worth $15,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 25.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Elastic by 30.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Elastic by 5.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Elastic by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Elastic stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $127.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
