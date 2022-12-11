Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 500 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,094 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Republic Bancorp worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $828.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.27. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $54.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.70%.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Articles

