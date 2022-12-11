Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $6.37 Million Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. First Foundation accounts for approximately 2.7% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of First Foundation worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in First Foundation by 39.7% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 877,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after purchasing an additional 691,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after purchasing an additional 517,634 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 32.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,758,000 after purchasing an additional 309,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Foundation by 25.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 267,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFWM. TheStreet cut First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Foundation to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at $97,930.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $815.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.99.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

