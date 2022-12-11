Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Trims Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257,366 shares during the quarter. Heritage Commerce accounts for 1.7% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 39.6% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 633,573 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 9.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 109,038 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 6,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $328,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 6,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $88,611.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.00. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 32.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

