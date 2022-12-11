Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several research analysts have commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.05. Energizer has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $41.62.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -36.81%.

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,142.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 312.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 5,160.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.