Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,088,747 shares of company stock worth $37,401,014. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

