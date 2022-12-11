Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Raised by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 7.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Equinix worth $131,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equinix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,445,000 after acquiring an additional 43,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,691 shares of company stock worth $1,870,388 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinix Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.18.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $675.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $604.40 and a 200 day moving average of $638.23.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

