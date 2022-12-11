Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $86.42 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $86.42 million and approximately $725,048.10 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00008065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,915.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00446008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022491 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.56 or 0.00884187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00108747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.00619114 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00255002 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,346,011 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

