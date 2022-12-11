Ethernity Chain One Day Trading Volume Tops $25,600.41 (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $25,600.41 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00011393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

