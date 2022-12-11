Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVKGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.21. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

