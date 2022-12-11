Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of EVK stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.21. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.
