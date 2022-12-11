Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.00 million-$116.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.18 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.80.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $32.56 on Friday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,501 shares in the company, valued at $626,652.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,685 shares of company stock worth $256,865 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Everbridge by 61.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 304,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Everbridge by 96.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.