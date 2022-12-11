Evmos (EVMOS) Trading Down 23.6% Over Last Week

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a total market cap of $137.34 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Evmos has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

