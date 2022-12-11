Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXFY. Piper Sandler cut Expensify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Expensify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.13.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. Expensify has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $632.68 million and a P/E ratio of -8.35.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at $49,360,047.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Expensify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Expensify by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expensify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

