FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,931 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 3.1% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.92.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $172.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

