Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($108.89) to GBX 9,500 ($115.84) in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8,320.55.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.15.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 47.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Ferguson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 6.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

