Financial Analysis: Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.1% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UBS Group and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 17.38% 12.55% 0.65% Banc of California 28.13% 12.31% 1.25%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. UBS Group pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares UBS Group and Banc of California’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $38.65 billion 1.64 $7.46 billion $2.12 8.60 Banc of California $310.59 million 3.08 $62.35 million $1.59 10.00

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

UBS Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UBS Group and Banc of California, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 6 3 0 2.20 Banc of California 0 2 1 0 2.33

UBS Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.82, suggesting a potential upside of 8.66%. Banc of California has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.65%. Given Banc of California’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than UBS Group.

Summary

Banc of California beats UBS Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients. This segment also provides estate and wealth planning, investing, philanthropy, corporate and banking, and family advisory services, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides personal banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services; and corporate and institutional solutions, including equity and debt capital markets, syndicated and structured credit, private placements, leasing, traditional financing, trade and export finance, and global custody solutions, as well as transaction banking solutions for payment and cash management. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and multifamily loans; construction loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse and indirect/direct leveraged lending; home equity lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it invests in collateralized loan obligations, agency securities, municipal bonds, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, and corporate debt securities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 29 full-service branches in Southern California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

