Financial Comparison: Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) vs. ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group -15.44% -7.27% -4.94% ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and ProFrac’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group $674.73 million 1.30 -$61.78 million ($0.77) -7.52 ProFrac $768.35 million 3.80 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ProFrac has higher revenue and earnings than Helix Energy Solutions Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 ProFrac 0 0 2 0 3.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.71, indicating a potential upside of 33.13%. ProFrac has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.57%. Given ProFrac’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProFrac beats Helix Energy Solutions Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. It engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. The company also provides well intervention, intervention engineering, and production enhancement services; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and related support services. In addition, it offers reclamation and remediation services; well plug and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services; and fast response system, as well as site clearance and subsea support services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, renewable energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. is an energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. ProFrac Holding Corp. is based in WILLOW PARK, Texas.

