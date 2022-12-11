Findlay Park Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,003 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $63,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after buying an additional 302,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $380.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $669.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.