Findlay Park Partners LLP Decreases Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the period. TopBuild makes up approximately 4.1% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 8.18% of TopBuild worth $442,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 462.1% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after acquiring an additional 990,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 1,764.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 162,946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TopBuild by 142.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 107,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,808,000 after acquiring an additional 89,002 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $158.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.02 and a 200 day moving average of $175.15. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.25.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.