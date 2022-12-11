Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 206,120 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,120 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 2.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $253,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $309,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 723,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,340,000 after purchasing an additional 48,957 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.73.

MMC opened at $171.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

