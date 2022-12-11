Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 2,574 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Pool comprises 1.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 1.35% of Pool worth $188,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Pool by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pool by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Pool by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $331.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $571.45.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. Pool’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

