Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 4,644 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 966,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $148,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $196.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.