First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 133,491 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 518,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,491 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $126,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,059,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,644 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.47.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $278.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.01. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

