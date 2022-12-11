First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,136 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $234,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after buying an additional 1,262,989 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,948,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,799,000 after acquiring an additional 525,014 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 481,743 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,044 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.4 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

NYSE TMO opened at $560.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.27. The stock has a market cap of $219.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.