First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 38,552 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,786,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Devon Energy worth $153,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Devon Energy by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,259,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

DVN opened at $59.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

