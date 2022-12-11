First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 49,993 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,993 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $167,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,014,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,039,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $144.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

