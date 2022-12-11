First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 154,931 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 154,931 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $316,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 53.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 52.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in NVIDIA by 180.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 474,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $130,260,000 after purchasing an additional 305,092 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $170.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.33. The firm has a market cap of $423.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

