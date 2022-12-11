First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 34,671 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,012,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,671 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $208,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,551,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

