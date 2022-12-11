Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 91.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth $61,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth $115,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FLR opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.